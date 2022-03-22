Falcons paying Marcus Mariota $18.75M over 2 years, per report

Matt Urben
·1 min read
Shortly after the Atlanta Falcons sent 14-year starter Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a third-round pick, the team signed free-agent quarterback Marcus Mariota as a replacement.

Mariota, 28, was given a two-year, $18.75 million contract, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday.

According to Over The Cap’s projections, Atlanta has approximately $8.45 million in cap space after trading Ryan. Mariota’s deal averages out to around $9.35 million per season, and the Falcons have still yet to announce Cordarrelle Patterson‘s new contract.

Regardless of what the official cap number is, Atlanta found a serviceable starter for a fraction of what most starting NFL quarterbacks are paid. Mariota still has some upside and is familiar with Falcons head coach Arthur Smith from their time together in Tennessee.

In 74 career games with the Titans and Raiders, Mariota has thrown for 13,437 passing yards, 77 touchdowns and 45 interceptions, with 1,574 rushing yards and 13 scores on the ground.

