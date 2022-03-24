Falcons paying $62 million in dead money to four former players

Matt Urben
·1 min read
In this article:
After four seasons of spinning their wheels in the dirt, the Atlanta Falcons finally had enough.

Instead of creating a bigger salary cap mess in another misguided attempt to field a competitive team in 2022, the Falcons front office decided to take it on the chin by sending Matt Ryan to the Colts and incurring an NFL-record $40.5 million dead cap hit this season.

That’s not all, though, as the team is paying over $62 million total to four former players. Here’s a look at each ex-Falcons’ dead cap hit in 2022.

QB Matt Ryan - $40,525,000 (traded to Colts)

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

WR Julio Jones - $15,500,000 (traded to Titans)

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

OLB Dante Fowler Jr. - $4,666,668 (released)

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)

DT Tyeler Davison - $1,213,334 (released)

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Falcons total dead cap in 2022: $62,097,438

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

