Falcons paying $62 million in dead money to four former players
After four seasons of spinning their wheels in the dirt, the Atlanta Falcons finally had enough.
Instead of creating a bigger salary cap mess in another misguided attempt to field a competitive team in 2022, the Falcons front office decided to take it on the chin by sending Matt Ryan to the Colts and incurring an NFL-record $40.5 million dead cap hit this season.
That’s not all, though, as the team is paying over $62 million total to four former players. Here’s a look at each ex-Falcons’ dead cap hit in 2022.
QB Matt Ryan - $40,525,000 (traded to Colts)
WR Julio Jones - $15,500,000 (traded to Titans)
OLB Dante Fowler Jr. - $4,666,668 (released)
DT Tyeler Davison - $1,213,334 (released)
Falcons total dead cap in 2022: $62,097,438
