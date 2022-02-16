Falcons part with WRs coach, lose OL assistant to Dolphins

The Atlanta Falcons are moving on without two members of their 2021 coaching staff.

Wide receivers coach Dave Brock, a holdover from Dan Quinn’s staff, won’t be returning, and assistant offensive line coach Chandler Henley is taking a job with the Miami Dolphins, The Athletic’s Josh Kendall reported on Tuesday.

Some Falcons news on Tuesday evening. pic.twitter.com/jUndRf2dnH — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) February 15, 2022

Brock joined the Falcons in 2017 as an assistant wide receivers coach after serving three years as the head coach at Delaware (2013-2016). In 2019, he was promoted to running backs coach, and then took over as the Falcons WRs coach in 2020.

As for Henley, he’s taking a position under new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. Atlanta also recently parted ways with pro personnel director Steve Sabo and hired Michael Pitre to replace former RBs coach Des Kitchings.

