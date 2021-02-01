Falcons part ways with Nick Polk

The ongoing changes in Atlanta have claimed a long-time employee of the team.

Director of football operations Nick Polk, who has been with the franchise for 18 seasons, has been let go, per a source with knowledge of the situation.

Polk handled contract negotiations, salary-cap management, and compliance with labor issues. Earlier this month, he was a candidate for the G.M. job in Washington.

Polk had close ties to team president Rich McKay, but the arrival of Terry Fontenot as the G.M. obviously has brought that relationship to an end.

Polk served as director of football operations for 13 seasons with the Falcons.

