Falcons’ PA system failed on special intro for Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary

The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons met for their Week 12 matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but the Falcons tripped up before the teams took the field. Their public address system appeared to be malfunctioning.

Atlanta advertised this game as a celebration of Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary with dozens of local musicians being featured. As a part of that, they planned to have T.I. lead out the team to the hit song “Bring Em Out” but to their surprise, the microphone failed. They just had to play the song’s instrumentals by itself.

The mics continued to fail as the game started, with the referee unable to share penalties over the system and a pre-recorded national anthem played before kickoff. It’s not a good look, but that’s the Falcons for you:

Falcons tried to have TI lead them out on the field but his microphone wasn’t working pic.twitter.com/UqRf1HrTj8 — Canal St. Chronicles (@SaintsCSC) November 26, 2023

Refs mics aren't working either 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Tina Howell (@TheNolaGirl) November 26, 2023

Ref mics aren't working either. They got one of the best entertainment lineups of all time and no working mics right now. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) November 26, 2023

The refs mics aren’t working either. There’s plenty of Hip-Hop producers in the building maybe they can figure it out — Canal St. Chronicles (@SaintsCSC) November 26, 2023

Microphones have simply given up on the Atlanta Falcons. — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) November 26, 2023

Imagine telling everyone to show up for this huge hip hop celebration and your PA system breaks 😂😂😂 — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) November 26, 2023

Something clearly amiss with the PA system at the Falcons stadium today. TI couldn’t be heard, and they just played a canned anthem. Not the ideal scenario for the 50 years of hip hop celebration thing. — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) November 26, 2023

Hopefully a sign of what’s to come for the Dirty Birds 🤣 https://t.co/vWAOM6yDdV — Farrah Yvette (@farrah_yvette) November 26, 2023

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire