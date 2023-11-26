Advertisement

Falcons’ PA system failed on special intro for Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary

Dylan Sanders
·2 min read

The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons met for their Week 12 matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but the Falcons tripped up before the teams took the field. Their public address system appeared to be malfunctioning.

Atlanta advertised this game as a celebration of Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary with dozens of local musicians being featured. As a part of that, they planned to have T.I. lead out the team to the hit song “Bring Em Out” but to their surprise, the microphone failed. They just had to play the song’s instrumentals by itself.

The mics continued to fail as the game started, with the referee unable to share penalties over the system and a pre-recorded national anthem played before kickoff. It’s not a good look, but that’s the Falcons for you:

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire