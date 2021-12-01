Falcons P Thomas Morstead wins NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

The Atlanta Falcons have had somewhat of a revolving door at the punter position this season. Every time it seems like somebody has the job locked down, something happens. Heading into Week 12, Dustin Colquitt was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. To replace him, the Falcons signed former Saints punter Thomas Morstead ahead of Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

Mostead, 35, had an outstanding game, pinning three of his five punts inside Jaguars’ 20-yard line. His performance was enough to earn the NFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week award.

Morstead was thought to be a temporary solution, and while Dustin Colquitt has played well this season, you have to wonder if the Falcons will opt to keep Morstead instead.

Head coach Artur Smith provided some injury updates on Wednesday, saying Deion Jones will test out his shoulder today when practice resumes.

Running back Qadree Ollison has returned but the team will evaluate both cornerback Kendall Sheffield and defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard today after both missed last week’s game in Jacksonville.

