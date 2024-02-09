Falcons owner says Bill Belichick was never offered head coach job

The Atlanta Falcons had a long and thorough coaching search before hiring Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. Despite rumors that former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was the favorite, the team went in a different direction after conducting multiple interviews with Belichick.

This left many wondering why the two sides couldn’t reach a deal, with many in the media reporting that Belichick wanted too much control.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank held a virtual press conference on Friday and claimed that Belichick never asked for full control of the team, per ESPN’s Michael Rothstein.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank said Bill Belichick's "interviews were excellent" and that he was talking to a living legend. Wants to make clear Belichick NEVER asked the Falcons for full control of the building. "All these things being produced by the media were totally not true." — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) February 9, 2024

Not only did Blank state that the rumors of Belichick’s demands were false, he said the Falcons never even offered the former Patriots head coach the job.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank said Bill Belichick was NEVER offered the Atlanta Falcons head coaching job. "Where Boomer heard that from, I have no idea," Blank said. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) February 9, 2024

Blank was referring to Boomer Esiason’s report that he believed Belichick was in fact offered the job in Atlanta. Regardless of what happened, the Falcons hired Morris and he’s arguably a better fit than the 71-year-old Belichick.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire