Falcons owner gives statement on passing of Norma Hunt

Norma Hunt, the widow of Kansas City Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt, has passed away at the age of 85, the team announced on Sunday.

Those around the NFL continue to mourn the loss of the Chiefs’ first lady, whose legacy includes creating The Norma Hunt Training Camp Fellowship, which has provided opportunities for women to get their start in the NFL.

On Monday, Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank released a statement on Hunt’s passing. Read Blank’s full statement below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.

A statement from Arthur M. Blank on the passing of Norma Hunt pic.twitter.com/2iHEbzU1w3 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) June 5, 2023

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire