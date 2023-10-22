Falcons overcome turnovers, beat Bucs on field goal as time expires

TAMPA — The Falcons couldn’t hang onto the ball and Sunday’s game nearly slipped away as well.

The Bucs took advantage of three lost fumbles inside their own 12-yard line by Atlanta, including two from quarterback Desmond Ridder.

But Atlanta kicker Younghoe Koo connected on a 51-yard field goal as time expired and the Bucs fell 16-13 to the Falcons.

The Bucs had several chances to win the game.

Falcons safety Richie Grant stepped in front of a Baker Mayfield pass intended for Chris Godwin at the Atlanta 15-yard line with 4:28 left in the fourth quarter.

The Bucs got another chance, with Mayfield getting the Bucs into field goal range with his 31-yard run with 1:57 remaining. But the Falcons held Chase McLuaghlin to a tying 36-yard field goal with 45 seconds to play.

Back came the Falcons, with Ridder connecting with tight end Kyle Pitts, a former Gator, for 39 yards to get the Falcons back in field-goal range.

The game shouldn’t have been that close.

Ridder appeared to have scored the game-sealing touchdown, but safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. punched the ball out of his hands and through the end zone for a touchback with 6:35 to go in the fourth.

It was the Bucs’ third loss at Raymond James Stadium and they also lost their grip on the NFC South lead to the Falcons (4-3).

Mayfield finished 27-of-42 for 275 yards, a touchdown and the interception. Tampa Bay (3-3) plays Thursday night at Buffalo (4-3).

This story will be updated.

