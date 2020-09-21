Falcons OT Kaleb McGary has minor MCL sprain

The Falcons got some good news on Monday regarding starting right tackle Kaleb McGary. After the former first-round pick left Sunday’s game with a leg injury, it was reported that he may have an MCL sprain.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, McGary’s sprain is actually very minor, and he may only be out for a week.

Some good news for #Falcons OL Kaleb McGary. Source said his MCL sprain is pretty minor and he may just miss a week. He had his MRI this morning. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2020





In the meantime, expect Matt Gono to fill in as the team’s right tackle. Gono took over in Week 2 and played well in the second half of Atlanta’ s loss to the Cowboys.

