Falcons open as underdogs vs. Commanders in Week 12

The Atlanta Falcons (5-6) may be on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoffs, but a Week 12 win in Washington would go a long way. While both teams are coming off of wins in Week 11, the Commanders are playing better football.

After knocking off the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, Washington dominated the Houston Texans on Sunday. The Falcons lost to the 3-8 Panthers in Week 10, and barely defeated the Chicago Bears in Week 11.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Commanders are four-point favorites over the visiting Falcons. Atlanta has a money line of +180. Tipico also gives the Commanders a 66 percent win probability.

The Commanders defeated the Falcons by four points last season, but Atlanta won the previous six matchups between the two franchises. If the Falcons do win, it will be without tight end Kyle Pitts, who was placed on injured reserve Monday, along with defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham.

Atlanta is 1-4 on the road , while Washington is 2-3 at home this season. Sunday’s game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET.

Related

Which 20 Falcons earned the highest PFF grades in Week 11? Free-agent LB Will Compton says he's signing with Falcons Falcons place 2 players on IR, claim DL Jaleel Johnson off waivers Falcons place TE Kyle Pitts on injured reserve Falcons fans react to Week 11 victory against the Bears

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire