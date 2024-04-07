Falcons open to re-signing Calais Campbell

Edge rusher Calais Campbell played with the Falcons on a one-year deal in 2023. He remains unsigned for 2024.

Assuming Campbell continues his career, he could return to Atlanta. Falcons coach Raheem Morris said he has briefly spoken to Campbell about coming back.

“I look forward to get[ting] a chance to sit in front of him because he’s certainly as impressive as it gets when it comes to football character,” Morris said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “He’s had as an impressive of a career that you can have. . . . I’m looking [forward] to discussing that in further detail with him at a later date.”

Campbell, 37, played all 17 games last season and totaled 6.5 sacks, 56 tackles, 17 quarterback hits and 10 tackles for loss. He now has 105.5 career sacks.

Campbell entered the league as a second-round pick of the Cardinals in 2008 and spent nine seasons in Arizona. He also has played for the Jaguars and Ravens.