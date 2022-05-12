Falcons to open season at home vs. the Saints in Week 1

The NFL’s 2022 schedule release happens tonight at 8 p.m. ET, but the league leaked the Falcons’ Week 1 matchup against the NFC South-rival Saints a good two hours early.

At 1 p.m. ET on September 11, 2022, Atlanta will host New Orleans from Mercedes-Benz Stadium to kick off the season. The last time these two teams faced off, it ended poorly for the Falcons in 30-20 loss to close out the 2021 campaign.

It’s a new year, though, and anything is possible.

🚨 Home opener against our rivals 🚨 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 12, 2022

Stay tuned for the rest of the 2022 regular season schedule release.

