Falcons open preseason against the Miami Dolphins
The Atlanta Falcons released their complete 2023 regular-season schedule on Thursday night, but before Week 1 begins on September 10, the team will play three preseason games to shake off that offseason rust.
The Falcons open the preseason with a road game against the Miami Dolphins, then play at home against the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers in games two and three.
Falcons preseason:
PS 1: at Miami
PS2: Cincinnati
PS3 Pittsburgh
— Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) May 12, 2023
Make sure to check out Atlanta’s full regular-season schedule and check back for takeaways and Twitter reactions later this evening!
