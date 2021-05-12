Falcons open as favorites for Week 1 matchup against the Eagles

In anticipation of the 2021 schedule release later this evening, the NFL announced all Week 1 matchups on Wednesday morning. Not far behind were the Week 1 betting lines, and according to BetMGM, the Atlanta Falcons are 3.5-point favorites in their season-opening game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The last time the Falcons were favored in Week 1 was back in 2017 against the Chicago Bears. Atlanta opened as 5.5-point favorites and ended up covering the spread with a six-point victory.

Since 2016, the Eagles have gone 3-1 against the Falcons, including a victory in the 2017 NFL divisional playoffs. Atlanta’s lone win came in 2019 due to a 54-yard catch-and-run from Julio Jones to pull ahead late in the game.

The Falcons have gone 1-4 over the last five years on opening weekend. On the bright side, the team’s last Week 1 win was that 2019 victory over Philadelphia.

