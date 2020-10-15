Falcons: One new positive test caused closure of facility

The Falcons have issued a statement regarding the closure of their facility on Thursday.

A report from Adam Schefter of ESPN indicated the closure came after the team had four members of the organization test positive for COVID-19, but that not all of those tests had been confirmed. In their statement, the team confirms that there has been one positive test and makes no mention of any other pending results.

“Out of an abundance of caution following one new positive test, we have made the decision to stop all in-person work at IBM Performance Field Thursday and will conduct all operations virtually,” the statement said. “This decision was made in consultation with the NFL and medical officials. The health and safety of our team is our highest priority.”

According to multiple reports, the person who tested positive is not a player. The NFL has not made any announcement about what, if any, effect the closure will have on Sunday’s scheduled game against the Vikings.

