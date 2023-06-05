Are the Falcons one of the NFL’s most improved teams?

During the NFL offseason, all 32 teams look for ways to improve their rosters, however, not every franchise has the salary cap space to do so. For example, the Atlanta Falcons were forced to sit on the sidelines during free agency for several years due to the team’s lack of cash.

That changed in 2023, though, as the Falcons entered the new league year with over $60 million available. General manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith went on a spending spree back in March, upgrading all three levels of the defense and locking up two key offensive linemen.

The most notable of Atlanta’s signings was safety Jessie Bates III, who was given a four-year, $64 million contract on the opening day of free agency. Veterans Calais Campbell, Bud Dupree and Tre Flowers were added later in the offseason.

Did the Falcons do enough to end their five-year playoff drought? While we won’t know the answer to that question for several months, NFL.com’s Marc Sessler liked Atlanta’s offseason enough to list the Falcons as one of his 10 most improved teams of 2023:

A mountain of cap space allowed the club to splurge, but the pieces fit. The front office wisely sealed up their own young talent with new deals for guard Chris Lindstrom and tackle Kaleb McGary. The Falcons then peered beyond to pad their offense — trading for Arthur Smith’s former pupil Jonnu Smith and signing plucky backup passer Taylor Heinicke — while amping up the defense with deals for Jessie Bates, David Onyemata and Calais Campbell. Atlanta also sent a fifth-rounder to the Lions for a chance on hot-and-cold cover man Jeff Okudah. The Falcons then added strength on strength in the draft, picking up offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron out of Syracuse after landing electric runner Bijan Robinson with the No. 8 overall pick. With Tyler Allgeier already a backfield force, the Falcons are a logical candidate to lead the league in rushing attempts — especially when it’s unclear if Desmond Ridder is the answer. – Marc Sessler, NFL.com

Atlanta continues to face questions about second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder. The former third-round pick started the final four games of the 2022 season in place of Marcus Mariota, who the team released over the offseason.

Ridder is now the unquestioned starter going into 2023, but he’s among the least experienced players on the team while playing the game’s most important position. Until he proves himself, the narrative surrounding Ridder is unlikely to change.

Compared to last year, though, Atlanta is a significantly deeper, more talented team.

