Falcons OL Josh Andrews, CB Kendall Sheffield return to practice

Matt Urben
·1 min read
After beginning the season on the injured reserve list, Falcons cornerback Kendall Sheffield and guard Josh Andrews returned to practice on Wednesday. The team will have 21 days to activate both players.

Second-year corner A.J. Terrell is also set to return to practice today, although he still needs to be evaluated before he’s good for this weekend’s game against the Washington Football Team.

Check back for more injury updates following today’s practice.

