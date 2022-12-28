Falcons OL Chuma Edoga will go on IR, WR Jared Bernhardt returns

Matt Urben
·1 min read

The Atlanta Falcons will likely place reserve offensive lineman Chuma Edoga on the injured reserve list, head coach Arthur Smith revealed on Wednesday morning. According to Smith, backup center Matt Hennessy could be activated in a corresponding move.

Edoga has missed the last two games due to a knee injury. He filled in admirably when called upon, but he’s unlikely to play over the final games as the offensive line gets healthier.

Wide receiver Jared Bernhardt and offensive lineman Justin Shaffer have been designated to return, opening up their practice window to return to the practice squad. Bernhardt’s made the team’s initial 53-man roster out of training camp following a strong preseason performance.

Shaffer, the former Georgia Bulldog, was drafted by the Falcons in the sixth round. He has spent most of the 2022 season developing on the practice squad.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire

