Falcons OL Chris Lindstrom signs five-year, $105M extension, per report

Matt Urben

The Atlanta Falcons have locked up right guard Chris Lindstrom to a five-year extension worth $105 million, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Lindstrom, a first-round pick in 2019, has blossomed into one of the league’s elite interior offensive linemen.

More to come!

