Falcons’ offense sputters in 25-0 loss to Patriots

Four days after suffering a 40-point loss in Dallas, the Atlanta Falcons fared slightly better in Thursday night’s 25-0 loss to the New England Patriots. The defense clearly made the necessary adjustments, but the Falcons were beyond abysmal offensively for another four quarters.

Here’s our instant analysis of Thursday’s prime-time matchup.

Offense

It was a slow start again, with some critical sacks given up that killed the offensive momentum early. The offensive line had a terrible day, allowing a ton of pressure and four sacks. Plus, there was virtually no push in the running game. This coupled with some critical mistakes from quarterback Matt Ryan in big moments wasted what was a gutsy defensive effort. Two promising second-half drives fell apart when the game was well within reach. The first drive stalled on a failed run on fourth down and short, and the second drive was halted by another Ryan interception on a pass intended for Kyle Pitts.

For the game, the Ryan threw for 153 passing yards, two interceptions and a passer rating 51.7. Atlanta ran the ball for just 39 yards total, 34 of which came from running back Qadree Ollison. Josh Rosen came in for Ryan in the fourth quarter, threw an interception then was replaced by Feleipe Franks, who would also throw an interception. Yikes.

Defense

The defense had a few rough moments early but actually played quite well considering the circumstances. Atlanta’s offense could not buy a first down and the defense was put on the field time and time again. Despite the setbacks, Dean Pees’ unit seemed up to the challenge and shut out the Patriots for much of the second half. Cornerback A.J. Terrell had another great day and his interception nearly turned the momentum in the third quarter. Quarterback Mac Jones struggled with Atlanta’s aggressiveness and didn’t seem comfortable in the pocket for the entire second half.

Special Teams

It was an up-and-down day for the Falcons’ special teams units. Younghoe Koo missed a 50-yard field goal attempt but there were a few nice punts from Dustin Colquitt. In the return game, Avery Williams returned three kicks for 57 yards, and Olamide Zaccheaus had one return for 17 yards.

