Falcons offense to lean heavily on former Texas running back Bijan Robinson

It is very rare to see a running back drafted in the first round in this day and age, let alone in the top 10. Over the past decade, only 11 RBs have been selected in the first round of the NFL draft. When the Atlanta Falcons used the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 draft on former Texas Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta fans were about to find out what Texas fans already knew about Bijan.

Granted, Robinson was considered a generational talent heading into the draft, but the RB position just doesn’t hold the same value it once did.

For example, in 2024, former Longhorns running back Jonathon Brooks was the only RB selected within the first two rounds. Brooks wasn’t drafted until pick No. 46 overall by the Carolina Panthers.

Bijan was the centerpiece of the Atlanta offense as a rookie with 272 total touches, 1,463 rushing and receiving yards, and eight touchdowns and was named to the Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie team.

With a brand new coaching staff and four-time Pro Bowl QB Kirk Cousins coming to the city, it will be interesting to see what Robinson’s role looks like this season.

At times last season, fans of the Falcons were frustrated with Bijan’s use as RB Tyler Allgeier out carried him 214-186 despite averaging nearly a yard less per carry. However, that is not not going to be the case this year as new Falcons head coach Raheem Morris has a ton of high praise for the former top ten pick saying, “In the simplest form you can put it, get the ball to Bijan as much as possible in the most ideal situations as possible.”

Whether it is still on the ground, or finding new ways to get him involved in the passing game, the key to the Falcons offense will be getting No. 7 the ball in space and letting him be himself.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire