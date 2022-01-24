Falcons now have three draft picks in top 60 following Titans’ loss

After joining the Falcons last January, both head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot had to make a tough choice regarding the future of star receiver Julio Jones. Due to the team’s cap constraints, there wasn’t a way in which Atlanta could carry both Jones and quarterback Matt Ryan.

The Falcons prioritized Ryan when they restructured his contract back in March, and then ended up dealing Jones to the Titans along with a 2023 sixth-round pick for Tennessee’s 2022 second-rounder and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2023.

Now that the Titans’ season has come to a close, Atlanta’s picks have been finalized.

Falcons have 3 picks in top 60

Round 1: Pick 8

Round 2: Pick 43

Round 2: Pick 58 (from Ten)

This gives the Falcons three selections in the top 60 picks, setting themselves up for a chance to add some top-tier talent. However, why stop there?

Could the Falcons get more?

(Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal Constitution via AP)

The Falcons were initially wanting a first-round pick for Jones, but given the player’s injury history, age, and money, the team had to settle for a second. Not to mention, the FS1 comments Jones made on live television took away some of the team’s trade leverage.

With the 2022 draft finally coming up, the Falcons could use some players as trade pieces to acquire more picks and fill out a dangerously thin roster. Calvin Ridley’s uncertain future leaves the door open for a pre-draft trade . Ridley is still rather young and comes with a relatively cheap price tag of $11.1 million.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler spoke to one unknown NFL executive on the matter regarding compensation and stated it is likely the team gets a conditional second-round pick that eventually turns into a first based on play time.

Another name to watch for is interior defensive lineman Grady Jarrett. While Jarrett has been a cornerstone of the Falcons defense for quite some time, the lack of surrounding talent has hindered Jarrett’s production. If Jarrett is not in Atlanta’s long-term plans, the team might as well get something in return for the Pro Bowl lineman.

Story continues

[lawrence-related id=89235,89193,89124,89128]

[listicle id=89005]

1

1