Falcons nominate RB Mike Davis for Walter Payton Man of the Year

The Atlanta Falcons have named running back Mike Davis as their 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee. After racking over 1,000 all-purpose yards for the Carolina Panthers in 2020, Davis signed with his hometown Falcons over the offseason and hasn’t stopped giving back.

The 28-year-old played his college ball at South Carolina before getting drafted in the fourth round by the San Francisco 49ers in 2015. Davis spent two years with the 49ers then another two years in Seattle prior to landing with the Panthers in 2019.

Among his accomplishments, Davis started The Mike Davis Foundation of Hope to help give back to the Atlanta community. Here’s an excerpt from NFL.com’s nominee page highlighting Davis’ contributions.

Watch as Davis’ former high school coach breaks the news to him that he’s the team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, as shared by the Falcons’ Twitter account below.

What a moment 🥺@MikeDavisRB was told he was our Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee by his high school coach. pic.twitter.com/8K3yrxfURb — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 7, 2021

Here’s the full list of Walter Payton Man of the Year nominees.

Story continues

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by @Nationwide honors players who have exhibited excellence on-the-field, and whose passion to impact lives extends beyond the game. #ItTakesAllOfUs to make a difference. See the nominees here: https://t.co/R9P2JLXGBm #WPMOY pic.twitter.com/aMOBKbY0Tg — NFL (@NFL) December 7, 2021

Related

NFC standings: Where do Falcons land after Week 13 loss? Falcons upgrade defense in three different mock drafts 2022 NFL draft: Falcons hold No. 8 pick entering Week 14 PFF: Chris Lindstrom, Cordarrelle Patterson earn high grades

List