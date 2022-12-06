Falcons nominate Chris Lindstrom for Walter Payton Man of the Year

The Atlanta Falcons have selected right guard Chris Lindstrom as their 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee. Lindstrom was drafted by the Falcons in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft and has developed into one of the league’s truly elite offensive lineman.

The award, as explained below, recognizes players who also make a difference off the field:

“The winner of the award each year receives a $250,000 donated to the winner’s charity of choice. All other 31 nominees receive up to $40,000 donated to their charity of choice. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide. The 2022 winner will be revealed during NFL Honors ahead of Super Bowl LVII.”

Lindstrom has been making a difference since joining the team in 2019, both on and off the field:

“The fourth-year offensive lineman also cooked dinner for a breast cancer fighter and her family at the Atlanta Falcons Dazzle & Dine event, provided Thanksgiving meals to those in need on Atlanta’s Westside during Falcons Feast, took part in the organization’s visit to Joint Base Lewis-McCord in Washington, spent time with hospital staff at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta for their season kickoff party and cleaned Anderson Park on Atlanta’s Westside during the Falcons Hometown Huddle event,” wrote Falcons communications coordinator John Deighton.

Watch as Lindstrom learns he’s received the team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee below.

