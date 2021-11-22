Falcons have no update on Calvin Ridley

The Falcons are unsure when wide receiver Calvin Ridley will return to the team after taking time off for his mental health.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said today that he has no update on the status of Ridley, who was placed on the non-football illness/injury list on November 5.

Ridley played the first four games of the season, then took one game off for what were termed personal reasons, then returned for one game before walking away while issuing a statement saying he needed to focus on his mental health.

A first-round draft pick in 2018, Ridley had a breakout season in 2020, with 90 catches for 1,374 yards. He has 31 catches for 281 yards this season.

