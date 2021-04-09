Masters leaderboard:

Masters leaderboard: Justin Rose looks to keep his lead in Round 2; get the updates

What should Falcons do with No. 4 overall pick in draft?

NFL Network's Mike Silver, Bucky Brooks and Marc Ross break down what the Atlanta Falcons should do with their No. 4 overall draft pick. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

  • Charley Casserly: Colts showing strong interest in OT Teven Jenkins

    Could Jenkins be the pick at 21?

  • Nate Sudfeld’s 49ers contract includes $252K in guaranteed money

    Here's a closer look at Nate Sudfeld's contract with the 49ers in comparison to what the Eagles paid Joe Flacco. By Dave Zangaro

  • Asante Samuel Jr. wants NFL teams to see him as a dominant cornerback

    At 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds. Florida State cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. acknowledges that he might not have the ideal size teams are looking for, but he believes his tape tells the story of what kind of player he’s going to be in the NFL. Samuel, who is viewed as a second-round pick by most draft [more]

  • Report: Dallas Cowboys no longer interested in free agent LB K.J. Wright

    The Cowboys have dropped out of the race for Wright

  • Lovie Smith says J.J. Watt’s influence will still be with the Texans

    Houston Texans defensive coordinator Lovie Smith says that DE J.J. Watt's influence with the team will still be present even though he is gone.

  • Pitts is flying high but what happened to Toney in USA TODAY’s latest NFL mock draft?

    Here's a look at USA TODAY's latest NFL mock draft first-round projections. Gators TE Kyle Pitts is listed at No. 4 overall, going to the Atlanta Falcons. Gators WR Toney Kadarius didn't make it in the first-round projections

  • Rookie Snapshot 2021: DeVonta Smith fantasy football profile

    Liz Loza continues the wide receiver chapter of her Rookie Snapshot series with the electrifying DeVonta Smith.

  • Jon Rahm, wife Kelley announce son's birth just days before the Masters

    Jon Rahm won't have to miss the Masters after all.

  • MLB roundup: Controversial walk-off win for Mets

    Michael Conforto drew a hit by pitch with the bases loaded Thursday afternoon to cap a two-run ninth inning comeback by the New York Mets, who won their home opener by edging the Miami Marlins 3-2. Plate umpire Ron Kulpa later admitted that he erred in his call that gave the Mets the walk-off victory. In the bottom of the ninth with the game tied 2-2, Kulpa began to call Conforto out on strikes but instead awarded him first base after ruling the ball grazed Conforto's arm on a pitch from the Marlins' Anthony Bass.

  • The 2020-21 NBA season's unanswered questions, featuring the free-falling Lakers and injury-plagued Nets

    We have officially reached the stretch run of the 2020-21 campaign with plenty left unsettled.

  • Premier League Talking Points

    Kevin De Bruyne has delivered so many outstanding performances for Manchester City that it is pointless trying to rank them but his display in Saturday's 2-0 win was certainly an exhibition of his qualities. Back to full fitness and back in his preferred central midfield role, the Belgian struck the bar with a thundering free-kick before the break and then set-up City's opener with his superb defence splitting pass to Gabriel Jesus. With City still in the running for an unprecedented four trophies and a big Champions League quarter-final against Borussia Dortmund coming up on Tuesday, De Bruyne is hitting peak form at just the rate moment.

  • Golf-Keeping it simple, McIlroy ready to fix swing on the fly

    Rory McIlroy says he is learning more about his swing with his new instructor so he can identify and fix problems on his own during rounds. Ten years after squandering the 54-hole lead at the Masters, and with several other chances having gone begging, McIlroy is back at Augusta National for the only major he has yet to win. In light of some recent inconsistent form, legitimate questions are swirling around about whether his game is quite at the level needed to contend for a Green Jacket on Sunday.

  • Ryan Day defends Justin Fields amid 'reckless' work ethic questions by claiming opt-outs don't love football

    Justin Fields pushed the Big Ten to play football, then played through a rib injury in the College Football Playoff.

  • Fantasy Basketball: James Harden suffers injury, and more for Week 16

    Here's everything you need to know as we head into Week 16 of the fantasy basketball season.

  • WWE: Full card, predictions for WrestleMania 37

    WrestleMania 37 takes place this Saturday and Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The massive, two-night card will see eight championships on the line across 14 matches. Here’s a look at the full lineup as well as who we think will emerge victorious in each contest.

  • Why was CBS golf analyst Gary McCord banned from covering the Masters golf tournament?

    McCord was barred from covering the yearly event at Augusta National over comments he made on a broadcast way back in 1994.

  • As LeBron James hints of an early return, medical experts say he's not falling to Father Time yet

    As medical experts weigh his future fate, LeBron James hints of an early return from a high ankle sprain.

  • This was Rory McIlroy's most worrying first-round meltdown - and it's because of Bryson DeChambeau

    Bryson DeChambeau was as surprised as most golf observers when Rory McIlroy revealed he had tinkered with his technique to keep up with the big-hitting US Open Champion. "I knew there would be people there to be influenced, I didn’t think it would be Rory," said DeChambeau. Well, quite. By his own admission, the search for additional distance has thrown McIlroy's swing out of sequence and left him fighting a two-way miss, manifested in a four-over opening round of 76 at the Masters on Thursday. Expectations were low for McIlroy, given he is trying to compete just a few weeks after officially partnering with coach Pete Cowen and all the new swing thoughts and mental baggage that entails. Cowen's counsel is highly-regarded and the relationship should prove a fruitful one. McIlroy certainly looks in need of guidance, because someone in his corner should have questioned the wisdom of searching for even more clubhead speed. In the last five seasons, McIlroy's PGA Tour ranking for driving distance has been: fourth, second, first, first and ninth. If anyone should suffer from a case of distance envy, it is not McIlroy. The competitive advantage on offer for gaining an extra few yards is surely minuscule. McIlroy's swing is the most envied in golf. There is a poise and flourish to his long game that is worth the price of admission alone. When the putter is working and McIlroy's mind is in the right place, he is incredibly difficult to beat and every player on Tour knows it. The quality of his ball-striking has, until the last few months, been taken as read. "I added some speed and I am hitting the ball longer, but what that did to my swing as a whole probably wasn't a good thing, so I'm sort of fighting to get back out of that," McIlroy said in March. By jeopardising his biggest asset, the first half of McIlroy's season could become a write off.

  • No team has been worse at drafting WRs than the Browns

    It's a reminder of just how far the Browns have come

  • Projected cut line at the Masters reveals interesting plot lines

    Top players such as Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy are on pace to miss 36-hole cut at Augusta National.