Falcons have NFL’s toughest remaining schedule

The Atlanta Falcons have lost six of their first eight games this season and unfortunately, things will only get tougher in the second half. In fact, the Falcons currently have the toughest remaining schedule in the entire NFL.
Atlanta’s final six opponents have a combined winning percentage of .644, which is by far the highest in the league. Check out the list of every team’s remaining strength of schedule below, as provided by Tankathon:
1. Falcons (.644)
2. Jaguars (.615)
3. 49ers (.610)
4. Bills (.579)
5. Rams (.576)
6. Panthers (.569)
7. Broncos (.522)
8. Colts (.540)
9. Titans (.538)
10. Cardinals (.529)
11. Eagles (.525)
12. Jets (.517)
13. Giants (.517)
14. Texans (.508)
15. Packers (.507)
16. Bengals (.500)
17. Chiefs (.492)
18. Vikings (.485)
19. Chargers (.478)
20. Bucs (.475)
21. Dolphins (.470)
22. Lions (.470)
23. Saints (.464)
24. Football Team (.464)
25. Steelers (.456)
26. Ravens (.455)
27. Cowboys (.450)
28. Seahawks (.450)
29. Bears (.429)
30. Raiders (.424)
31. Patriots (.418)
32. Browns (.398)
The Falcons play two games against the New Orleans Saints (5-2), two games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2), and one against the Kansas City Chiefs (7-1).
