Do the Falcons have the NFL’s easiest remaining schedule?

There weren’t many people buying into the Falcons prior to the season, but the team’s 3-3 start has helped change the narrative. Atlanta is tied with Tampa Bay for the best record in the NFC South, and if not for a controversial roughing the passer penalty when these two teams faced off, the Falcons could easily be sitting atop the division.

Going forward, the team has a real shot at returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2017. According to Pro Football Focus, the Falcons have the NFL’s easiest remaining schedule.

The easiest schedules remaining, per PFF's Power Rankings pic.twitter.com/r95ykcY0RG — PFF (@PFF) October 19, 2022

The average record for the Falcons’ upcoming opponents is 2-4. Arguably, the toughest teams remaining on Atlanta’s schedule are the Chargers, Ravens, and Bengals. Although, all three have shown some major flaws this season.

Here’s a look at the team’s remaining opponents.

Cincinnati Bengals

Carolina Panthers (x2)

L.A. Chargers

Chicago Bears

Washington Commanders

Pittsburgh Steelers

New Orleans Saints

Baltimore Ravens

Arizona Cardinals

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Staying healthy is obviously going to be crucial for the Falcons as the season wears on. The easiest way for the team to make the playoffs is by taking care of business within the NFC South. Atlanta has four divisional games remaining, with two of them coming against the Carolina Panthers (1-5).

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire