Falcons NFL Draft grades: Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington 74th overall

The Atlanta Falcons finally snag a much-anticipated edge defender that many a mock draft had projected they would take in the first round. Instead, Atlanta finds a potential starter at a much-needed position with the selection of Washington edge rusher Bralen Trice early on in the third round.

Trice projects as an immediate contributor on defense. With the Falcons seriously lacking any true difference maker off the edge, Trice is going to have every chance available to prove himself as the guy who can take over that starting job from veterans Lorenzo Carter and Arnold Ebiketie.

Lengthy, refined in his technique, and productive in college, Trice is not going to blow the physical testing out of the water, but has shown time and time again on tape to be an absolute menace off the edge. It was surprising to see Trice last this long given how good he has been for the Huskies, and the Falcons pick up some surprise value for the first time in this class.

Grade: B+

