Falcons named as logical landing spot for QB Kyler Murray

Just when it seemed like things were looking up for the Cardinals and disgruntled quarterback Kyler Murrray, the former No. 1 pick’s agent has reportedly pulled his contract proposal to the team.

Murray, 24, likely doesn’t want to play on a fifth-year option and has been pushing to work out an extension with the franchise he led to the playoffs in 2021. Even though it appears Arizona has every intention of keeping Murray, people are already speculating about different trade scenarios.

CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin listed the Falcons as one of 10 potential landing spots for Murray if the Cardinals were to trade him.

Would Murray make sense in Atlanta?

Of course he would! Murray is just 24 years old and was an MVP front-runner for a nice chunk of the season. The Cardinals somewhat fell apart over the final few games, and despite a lackluster performance in the playoffs, there’s no reason to think Murray won’t bounce back.

Arthur Smith signed Marcus Mariota, a good bridge QB with upside, but in this scenario, the Falcons could find their long-term answer at the position and avoid having to draft/develop a rookie.

In 2021, Murray threw for 3,787 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, with a completion percentage of 69.2. The former Oklahoma star added another 423 yards and five touchdowns on the ground last season.

Probability: Low

It’s fun to speculate about the team trading for a quarterback that doesn’t have a bunch of off-the-field baggage. Salary cap-wise, it would take some work due to Matt Ryan’s $40.5 million dead cap hit this season, plus the team needs money to sign its 2022 draft class.

According to Over The Cap’s projections, the Falcons have around $3.3 in cap space, and Murray is set to make $11.3 million this season with $5.2 million guaranteed. The Cardinals could still pick up Murray’s fifth-year option, but that doesn’t seem like a wise move if the former No. 1 overall pick doesn’t want to be in Arizona.

The Falcons will actually have money next season, though, so a trade followed by an extension is still possible. To me, this comes down to Arizona not wanting to trade a generational talent. And if they do, there would be other teams in the mix that are closer to contending than Atlanta.

Then if you consider the draft capital the team would have to give up, it would make it hard to add talent around Murray. Despite all of that, the Falcons would be crazy not to pursue Murray if he becomes available.

Kyler Murray Highlights

