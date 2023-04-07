Falcons named ‘best team fit’ for Texas RB Bijan Robinson

If we’ve learned one thing since Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot took over two years ago, it’s that they will do everything possible not to show their hand when it comes to the NFL draft. Atlanta chose tight end Kyle Pitts with the fourth overall pick in 2021, then added wideout Drake London with the eighth overall selection in 2022.

Would the team consider using a third consecutive top-10 pick on an offensive skill player?

While most assume the Falcons will go with a defensive lineman or cornerback, Texas running back Bijan Robinson is an enticing option at pick No. 8. A new feature from ESPN’s Matt Bowen breaks down the best team fits for the top 15 playmakers in the 2023 draft class and Atlanta was listed as the ideal landing spot for Robinson:

Obviously, the Falcons have Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson under contract. Allgeier, a fifth-round pick in 2022, led the team with over 1,000 rushing yards. Patterson has thrived since his switching to the running back position in 2021.

Bowen said he believes Robinson’s all-around ability is too good to pass on and that the Texas RB would fit right in with the team’s run-heavy scheme:

There’s no question the Falcons would be more dangerous on offense with a rare talent like Robinson in the backfield. His vision and patience make him a first-round prospect in a league that hates taking running backs in the first round.

Out of the running backs I have charted over the last four years (100) there are 3 of the top 5 players in missed tackles forced per attempt in this 2023 class: Antonio Gibson (20) – .48

Bijan Robinson (23) – .39

Javonte Williams (22) – .39

DeWayne McBride (23) – .36

Roschon… pic.twitter.com/GlC5ebZUer — Jeremy (@PopesFFH) April 2, 2023

Patterson won’t be around forever, but he’s still producing at a high level when healthy. Caleb Huntley showed promise when he was given touches last season. Plus, it seems like the Falcons are content adding running backs in the later rounds of the draft.

However, a two-headed monster featuring Allgeier and Robinson would certainly take pressure off of quarterback Desmond Ridder. It seems unlikely, but crazier things have happened on draft day.

