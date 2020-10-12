Falcons to name Raheem Morris interim head coach

Raheem Morris will coach the Falcons for the rest of the season after Sunday night’s firing of head coach Dan Quinn.

Morris, the Falcons’ defensive coordinator, will be named interim head coach, according to multiple reports.

The 44-year-old Morris has been with the Falcons since 2015. He spent three years as head coach of the Buccaneers from 2009 to 2011.

The Falcons also fired General Manager Thomas Dimitroff. Team President Rich McKay will oversee the team’s football operations until a new G.M. is named.

Morris will make his debut leading the Falcons against the Vikings on Sunday in Minnesota.

