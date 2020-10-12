Falcons name Jeff Ulbrich defensive coordinator, fire Ben Kotwica

Matt Urben

It was time for the Atlanta Falcons to make a change after their Week 5 loss to the Carolina Panthers dropped them to 0-5 in 2020.

On Sunday night following the team’s loss to the Panthers, head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff were relieved of their duties. Falcons CEO/team president Rich McKay will assume football operations, while defensive coordinator Raheem Morris has been named Atlanta’s interim head coach.

The team announced more changes on Monday afternoon, firing special teams coach Ben Kotwica and promoting LBs coach/assistant head coach Jeff Ulbrich to defensive coordinator.


The Falcons promoted running backs coach Bernie Parmalee to special teams coordinator, and named Will Harriger the new RBs coach.

