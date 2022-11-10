Falcons must contain Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore

The Falcons defeated the Panthers in overtime back in Week 8, but you could argue that they survived the game more than actually winning it. Atlanta allowed wide receiver DJ Moore to catch a Hail Mary from PJ Walker that should have given Carolina a one-point lead in the final seconds.

However, Moore was penalized removing his helmet in celebration, which forced the Panthers to attempt a longer extra point than usual. Eddy Pineiro missed the kick, sending the game to overtime where the Falcons would win after a second missed Pineiro field goal.

On Thursday night, these two NFC South rivals face off again and Atlanta is still banged up at cornerback. A.J. Terrell has been ruled out and Casey Hayward remains on the injured reserve list. With that in mind, the Falcons’ No. 1 objective in Week 10 needs to be containing Moore, who finished with six catches for 152 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Moore was just five yards shy of tying his career high as the Falcons struggled to contain him even in obvious passing situations. It’s not just the coverage that is to blame for Moore’s big outing. Atlanta’s pass rush has been underwhelming this season despite an encouraging start in Week 1.

The lack of pressure on Panthers QB PJ Walker back in Week 8 also played a major role in the team’s poor defensive performance. Walker threw for 317 passing yards, including a 67-yard touchdown pass to tie the game in the fourth quarter.

Despite Carolina’s 2-7 record, Atlanta should be prepared for a motivated Panthers team on Thursday night. Not only did they blow a chance to beat the Falcons in Week 8, they were embarrassed by Cincinnati in Week 9.

If the Falcons let the Panthers hang around again in Week 10, they may not get as lucky as they did last time. Tonight’s game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET.

