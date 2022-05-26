Falcons move Avery Williams from defensive back to running back

The Falcons added a running back from outside the organization on Thursday when they signed Jeremy McNichols and they also announced that they’re trying to add one from inside the organization as well.

Avery Williams is being moved from defensive back to running back for his second NFL season. Williams joined the Falcons as a 2021 fifth-round pick and served as a returner and core special teamer while also playing 121 defensive snaps in 15 games.

“He’s a good team player,” Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal Constitution. “Let’s try him on offense and see what he can do.”

The returner job likely remains Williams’ best path to making the roster, but showing an ability to provide some offensive pop would be welcome for a Falcons unit that needs it.

