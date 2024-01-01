Falcons to monitor QB Taylor Heinicke’s status throughout the week

The Atlanta Falcons have an important NFC South matchup coming up in Week 18, but quarterback Taylor Heincike’s status appears to be up in the air.

Heinicke was benched by head coach Arthur Smith late in Sunday’s loss to the Bears due to an ankle injury. On Monday, Smith told team reporters that Heinicke planned to do “everything he can” to play against the New Orleans Saints this weekend.

Arthur Smith said Taylor Heinicke is going to do "everything he can" to play Sunday, they'll have to monitor his ankle injury throughout the week, though. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) January 1, 2024

Heinicke had a rough day in Week 17, tossing three interceptions and completing just 10 of 29 pass attempts. The veteran QB did account for two touchdowns, but the team was behind the eight-ball for most of the afternoon.

If Heinicke can’t play in the season finale, second-year QB Desmond Ridder would get the start. Ridder has passed for 2,545 yards, 10 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season.

