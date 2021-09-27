Falcons Monday notes: A.J. Terrell still in concussion protocol

The Atlanta Falcons are feeling good on a Monday for the first time in awhile. Sunday’s 17-14 victory over the New York Giants helped the Falcons avoid an 0-3 hole and actually gives them a chance to get their season back on track with a few winnable games on deck.

Head coach Arthur Smith provided some updates this afternoon, including A.J. Terrell’s status entering Week 4.

Terrell's status up in the air

https://twitter.com/ScottBairNFL/status/1442540112940867587 Terrell sat out in Week 3 and his absence makes the team's dominant defensive performance that much more impressive. While the second-year corner remains in concussion protocol, it sounds like there's at least a minor chance he can return this week.

Cordarrelle Patterson: Offensive player of the game

https://twitter.com/tori_mcelhaney/status/1442539390685913088 Patterson finished with 102 total yards on offense -- 82 receiving and 20 rushing yards. It's been hard to argue any other player as the team's offensive MVP through the first three games.

Ridley thinks offense is close

https://twitter.com/DOrlandoAJC/status/1442546050435325958 https://twitter.com/mikerothstein/status/1442545481029091332 Falcons wideout Calvin Ridley has yet to really break out this season, but he believes the offense is "really close" to putting it all together. On Sunday, Ridley had eight catches for 61 yards. For the year, he has 20 receptions for 175 yards, one touchdown, and his longest catch is just 22 yards.

Team to assess Josh Andrews, Kendall Sheffield

https://twitter.com/mikerothstein/status/1442538508766359554 Neither left guard Josh Andrews nor cornerback Kendall Sheffield have played yet this season, but head coach Arthur Smith said the team would assess their health this week. Second-year DL Marlon Davidson left the game against the Giants with an ankle injury. Keep an eye on his status throughout the week as Smith said the team would be monitoring him closely.

Smith on QB Feleipe Franks playing TE

https://twitter.com/mikerothstein/status/1442537135458848770 The Falcons played Feleipe Franks at tight end in the first half. Smith said the team won't stop looking for ways to get the athletic quarterback involved in other areas.

Snap counts

https://twitter.com/mikerothstein/status/1442438608259108864

