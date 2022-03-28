Falcons mock draft: Atlanta begins offensive rebuild

Just a few weeks ago, it appeared the Atlanta Falcons were reworking Matt Ryan’s contract to free up salary cap space for free agency. Obviously, that wasn’t the case and now with Ryan in Indianapolis, the team is paying over $62 million in dead money this season.

In our new mock draft, we start to rebuild the Falcons offense.

Round 1 (No. 8 overall): QB Malik Willis - Liberty

(AP Photo/Kendall Warner)

At this point in NFL draft season, you’re either sold on Liberty QB Malik Willis or you’re not. I think if he’s there at No. 8, the Falcons can’t afford to pass on him. Is he a perfect prospect? Of course not, but he has Michael Vick-level elusiveness, a cannon for an arm, and the highest upside of any signal-caller in this draft. The Georgia native could sit behind Marcus Mariota for a year and come in for certain packages — like Feleipe Franks did last season — and then take over when he’s ready. But Franks can’t make throws like this.

The throw + the celebration. Malik Willis is having himself a Pro Day. 🎯 @malikwillis 📺: @LibertyFootball Pro Day on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/7mcULGBOk5 — NFL (@NFL) March 22, 2022

Round 2 (No. 43 overall): WR George Pickens - Georgia

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Pickens is the kind of big-bodied wideout the Falcons desperately need. I wasn’t going to draft a receiver in round two out of necessity, but with future No. 1 WR potential, Pickens could be an ideal building block to pair with Malik Willis. Despite suffering two serious injuries at Georgia, Pickens proved he still has 4.4 speed at the scouting combine. His overall ball skills, physicality and run-blocking ability make him a solid option here at pick No. 43.

George Pickens is a WR prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored an unofficial 8.41 RAS at the Combine out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 408 out of 2557 WR from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/QGryvf6kwr #RAS via @Mathbomb pic.twitter.com/XGmtGuLOpj — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 4, 2022

Round 2 (No. 58 overall): TE Trey McBride - Colorado State

(AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

Yes, the Falcons used a top-five pick on a tight end last season, but Arthur Smith loves to run two-TE sets on offense. With Hayden Hurst departing for Cincinnati in free agency and Lee Smith retiring, the Falcons could again walk away with the draft’s top tight end. Trey McBride is the perfect complement to the more versatile Kyle Pitts. McBride is a willing blocker, a viable receiving threat and someone that could start from day one.

Trey McBride's PFF Grade over the last three seasons: 2019: 83.6

2020: 86.2

2021: 95.1pic.twitter.com/cPVK796Uyp — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 27, 2022

Round 3 (No. 74 overall): EDGE Cameron Thomas - SDSU

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The Falcons would be lucky to add a talent like Thomas here at pick No. 74. It’s been awhile since the team drafted a productive edge rusher, and with Lorenzo Carter’s signing, Atlanta can take advantage of the depth at the position and take one in the middle rounds. Thomas played more along the interior in 2019 and 2020, before playing mostly on the edge in 2021.

Once again #SDSU DL Cameron Thomas wrecking games with his athleticism and hand usage tonight, up to 5 tackles, 2 TFLs and 1 sack in the first half against San Jose State. Is quietly becoming one of the most dynamic defensive lineman in the country. pic.twitter.com/DLG8c04Zdv — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) October 16, 2021

Round 3 (No. 82 overall ): OL Dylan Parham - Memphis

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Finally, we add an offensive lineman with the team’s second third-round pick (acquired in the Matt Ryan trade). Atlanta gave left tackle Jake Matthews a three-year extension, and right guard Chris Lindstrom is clearly a part of the team’s long-term future. By drafting Memphis guard Dylan Parham, the Falcons would be getting a guy that can compete with left guard Jalen Mayfield next season. Plus, Parham’s relative athletic score is off the charts for an interior lineman.

Dylan Parham is a OG prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 122 out of 1215 OG from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/g9wyDmql4N #RAS pic.twitter.com/FXyyMkClDj — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 28, 2022

Round 4 (No. 114 overall): OT Luke Goedeke - Central Michigan

(AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Luke Goedeke is a perfect option to add competition behind struggling right tackle Kaleb McGary. While some think he projects better at guard in the NFL, the Falcons have needs at both positions, so they can’t really go wrong with Goedeke here, especially in round four.

Lot of focus on Central Michigan left tackle but RT Luke Goedeke is impressive too. Former TE with toughness. pic.twitter.com/bXYcrfHctA — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) March 22, 2022

Round 5 (No. 151 overall): DL Neil Farrell - LSU

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta released nose tackle Tyeler Davison to clear nearly $4 million in cap space, and Neil Farrell could be an interesting replacement. While scouts don’t love his inconsistency, the power is undeniably there.

Alabama switches centers and a bit of confusion. Neil Farrell Jr., gets the sack he deserves. pic.twitter.com/BNotRlDLz1 — Matt Alkire (@mattalkire) March 28, 2022

Round 6 (No. 190 overall): RB Ty Chandler - North Carolina

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Chandler had a productive 2021 season (1,097 rushing yards, six touchdowns) at North Carolina. Even though Cordarrelle Patterson is returning, the Falcons need some new blood at the RB position. Chandler could be a good third-down weapon for the team this season.

While watching Sam Howell, UNC running back Ty Chandler caught my attention. Could be a mid-to-late-round target for the #Steelers. Chandler has great wiggle, vision and burst and was a Second-Team All-ACC selection in 2021. At the same time, he'll be 24 in May. pic.twitter.com/ex3u53thNm — Bradley Locker (@Bradley_Locker) March 26, 2022

Round 6 (No. 213 overall): S Brad Hawkins - Michigan

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons add some depth at safety with their last pick in Michigan’s Brad Hawkins. The team just re-signed Erik Harris, and Jaylinn Hawkins appears on track to start. Behind those two, though, there is very little depth in the defensive backfield.

💪 Brad Hawkins' 2019 Highlights ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/4rdBNh58zI — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 21, 2020

Draft Recap: Using PFF mock draft simulator

Image via pff.com/draft/nfl-mock-draft-simulator

