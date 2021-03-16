Falcons miss out on two potential upgrades early in free agency

The Atlanta Falcons were predictably quiet when Monday’s legal tampering period kicked off, but that lack of action has resulted in some of the top free agents being plucked away by other teams.

Former New England Patriots guard Joe Thuney signed a massive deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, and former Los Angeles Rams safety John Johnson has since inked a deal with the Cleveland Browns.

More details on Joe Thuney's 5-year, $80M deal with the Chiefs:

Signing bonus: $17M

Base salaries: $990K, $13.9M, $15M, $15.5M, $15.5M

Workout bonuses totaling $2.11M That structure keeps Thuney's 2021 cap number at just $4.5M. KC still has room to work with in free agency. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 15, 2021

The Falcons needed help at both positions after parting ways with safeties Ricardo Allen and Keanu Neal, along with their starting left guard, James Carpenter. Atlanta’s pass defense was the NFL’s worst in 2020 and Matt Ryan has been sacked at least 40 times over the past three seasons.

Seeing that Thuney’s 2021 cap hit is only $4.5 million, the Falcons really dropped the ball on this one. The Chiefs were well over the cap just a few days ago, but by restructuring the contracts of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, and defensive lineman Chris Jones, they were able to be active in free agency.

The Falcons restructured with left tackle Jake Matthews, but they are still $10 million over the cap. Add on $3.3 million more to the deficit after the team placed a second-round tender on backup offensive lineman Matt Gono. Atlanta is likely just waiting until the dust from the first wave of free agency settles. Every day the Falcons wait, though, they will lose out on more potential upgrades.

