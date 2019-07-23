Falcons’ Michael Bennett could return this year

The Falcons had two major injuries during their first practice of training camp, but only one will be season-ending.

According to D.Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, defensive lineman Michael Bennett will need surgery for the broken ankle he suffered yesterday, but coach Dan Quinn said he could still return this year.

While they can’t put him on the regular season version of the physically unable to perform list since he started training camp healthy, they do have two spots to activate players from injured reserve once the season starts.

The Falcons also lost safety J.J. Wilcox to a torn ACL, a rough start to camp for a team that was hampered by injuries last season.