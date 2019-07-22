Falcons’ Michael Bennett breaks ankle in first practice

The Falcons can only hope this isn’t a repeat of last year, as they didn’t get through their first practice without suffering the first major injury.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Falcons lost defensive lineman Michael Bennett Monday morning.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Bennett suffered a broken ankle and is out indefinitely.

A former sixth-round pick of the Jaguars, Bennett signed with the Falcons last October and played two games, and was signed again this offseason.

Last year, the Falcons were decimated on defense early in the season, with Deion Jones, Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen suffering major injuries in the first three weeks of the season.