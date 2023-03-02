Falcons met with S Jammie Robinson at combine, per report

The Atlanta Falcons met with Florida State safety Jammie Robinson at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, according to a report from Justin Melo of the Draft Network. Robinson also had meetings with the Bills, Broncos, 49ers and Lions.

.@FSUFootball S Jammie Robinson met formally at the NFL Combine with the #Bills, #Falcons, #Broncos, #49ers and #Lions, per source. Robinson is a versatile defender with plenty of interest in his services. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) March 2, 2023

Robinson is a versatile defensive back with experience playing both in the box and as the deep safety. In 2022, he earned an 80.1 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. Robinson earned a coverage grade of 78, and a run defense grade of 80.1 this season.

The former Florida State standout is currently projected as a second- or third-round pick. Atlanta currently holds the 42nd pick in round two, and the 75th pick in round three of the 2023 NFL draft.

The Falcons currently have Richie Grant and Jaylinn Hawkins under contract through next season, but the team lacks depth at the safety and nickel corner positions, so it makes sense that the team would interested in Robinson.

Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez, a projected first-round pick, has yet to meet with the Falcons at the combine, but he praised wide receiver Drake London.

Gonzalez said London was his toughest individual matchup in college and that he studies Falcons CB A.J. Terrell, team reporter Tori McElhaney on reported Thursday.

Said he hasn’t met with the Falcons but AJ Terrell is someone who’s film he studies a lot. https://t.co/zV3xj5JeFV — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) March 2, 2023

Gonzalez could be an option for the Falcons in the first round in what is a pretty deep class cornerback class.

