Falcons’ Matt Ryan, Grady Jarrett among key players out vs. Browns

Deen Worley
·1 min read
In this article:
After sitting the majority of their starters in the first two preseason games, many expected things to be different in the Atlanta Falcons’ preseason finale. Earlier in the week, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said just about everybody would play, although he left himself some wiggle room.

While a number of starters did make their exhibition debut, the following players did not:

  • QB Matt Ryan

  • WR Calvin Ridley

  • LT Jake Matthews

  • DT Grady Jarrett

  • LB Deion Jones

  • Safety Erik Harris

  • Safety Duron Harmon

Running back Mike Davis got the start at running back, however, he was quickly subbed out after one play. The same thing happened to wide receiver Russell Gage. It may be disappointing to fans, but after seeing AJ McCarron and JK Dobbins go down with season-ending injuries, it’s easy to see why Smith elects to sit these key players.

