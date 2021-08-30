Falcons’ Matt Ryan, Grady Jarrett among key players out vs. Browns
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
After sitting the majority of their starters in the first two preseason games, many expected things to be different in the Atlanta Falcons’ preseason finale. Earlier in the week, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said just about everybody would play, although he left himself some wiggle room.
While a number of starters did make their exhibition debut, the following players did not:
QB Matt Ryan
WR Calvin Ridley
LT Jake Matthews
DT Grady Jarrett
LB Deion Jones
Safety Erik Harris
Safety Duron Harmon
Feleipe Franks will begin the game at quarterback. pic.twitter.com/sadUtco77N
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 30, 2021
Running back Mike Davis got the start at running back, however, he was quickly subbed out after one play. The same thing happened to wide receiver Russell Gage. It may be disappointing to fans, but after seeing AJ McCarron and JK Dobbins go down with season-ending injuries, it’s easy to see why Smith elects to sit these key players.
Related
Falcons highlights: Rookie TE Kyle Pitts makes 27-yard catch
Falcons release depth chart for preseason finale vs. Browns
How have top first-round picks fared in the preseason?
Falcons vs. Browns: How watch Sunday's preseason finale
List
Checking in on top 2021 draft picks ahead of Kyle Pitts' Falcons debut