Falcons’ Marlon Davidson gets a THICC SIX touchdown against Tom Brady

Is there anything better in football than a big dude rumbling into the end zone with a ball he’s procured from the opposing offense? We at Touchdown Wire say that there is not. With 22 seconds left in the first half of the Falcons’ game against the Buccaneers at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Tom Brady tried to throw a quick screen to Leonard Fournette, only to find defensive tackle Marlon Davidson lying in wait, ready to pick the pass off, and return it for a three-yard touchdown.

This is why most teams don’t throw at Marlon Davidson. He’ll make you pay.

What a huge swing and great play by Davidson to recognize the screen and cut in front of the pass. pic.twitter.com/aBa8YiKmSP — Justin Felder (@Justin_FOX5) December 5, 2021

Brady had completed 21 of 27 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns before that mistake, just rolling through Atlanta’s defense, and it was up to Davidson — the 2020 second-round draft pick out of Auburn — to put a temporary stop to that.

Kudos to the 6-foot-3, 303-pound Davidson for grabbing his first NFL interception against the greatest quarterback of all time.