Falcons to market brand in Germany as NFL expands global program

The Atlanta Falcons will get the opportunity to grow their brand in Germany now that the NFL has officially expanded its Global Markets Program, the league announced on Tuesday.

The Falcons are one of 21 teams to get access to 14 markets across the globe as the NFL attempts to grow its popularity beyond the United States.

Announcing the expansion of the NFL’s Global Markets Program! 21 teams across 14 markets now have access to grow their fan bases around the world in long-term strategic effort to enable clubs to build their brands globally. pic.twitter.com/8GNbM0Ph7B — NFL (@NFL) May 23, 2023

Atlanta is one of five teams getting a marketing push in Germany. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots were also added as part of the NFL’s expansion.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Falcons even gave a shout out to an Atlanta Falcons Germany fan club member, having offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom surprise him with the news on Tuesday. Watch the call below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.

With our announcement to market in Germany, we had to give @ATLFalconsGER a pleasant surprise from @C_Lindstrom63! pic.twitter.com/IfeMZz5xln — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 23, 2023

Related

How much are the Falcons paying in dead cap this season? NFL approves rule allowing teams to dress emergency 3rd QB Falcons to hold joint practices with the Miami Dolphins Updated Falcons 90-man roster entering OTAs Falcons sign former 2nd-round pick J.J. Arcega-Whiteside Watch: Falcons QB Desmond Ridder joins 'Good Morning Football' Tyler Allgeier compliments Falcons rookie Bijan Robinson Atlanta Falcons 53-man roster prediction: Version 2.0

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire