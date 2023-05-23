Falcons to market brand in Germany as NFL expands global program

Matt Urben
·1 min read

The Atlanta Falcons will get the opportunity to grow their brand in Germany now that the NFL has officially expanded its Global Markets Program, the league announced on Tuesday.

The Falcons are one of 21 teams to get access to 14 markets across the globe as the NFL attempts to grow its popularity beyond the United States.

Atlanta is one of five teams getting a marketing push in Germany. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots were also added as part of the NFL’s expansion.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The Falcons even gave a shout out to an Atlanta Falcons Germany fan club member, having offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom surprise him with the news on Tuesday. Watch the call below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.

Related

How much are the Falcons paying in dead cap this season?

NFL approves rule allowing teams to dress emergency 3rd QB

Falcons to hold joint practices with the Miami Dolphins

Updated Falcons 90-man roster entering OTAs

Falcons sign former 2nd-round pick J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

Watch: Falcons QB Desmond Ridder joins 'Good Morning Football'

Tyler Allgeier compliments Falcons rookie Bijan Robinson

Atlanta Falcons 53-man roster prediction: Version 2.0

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire

Recommended Stories