The Falcons made sly Taylor Swift and Chiefs reference in schedule release video

This whole Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift phenomenon began with an admission made on the “New Heights” podcast.

Kelce, the Chiefs tight end and podcast co-host, said last summer he was hurt that he was unable to get a friendship bracelet to Swift when she performed her “Eras Tour” concerts at Arrowhead Stadium.

It wasn’t any old bracelet, either. Kelce said it included his phone number.

The Atlanta Falcons social-media team remembers that anecdote. In their 2024 schedule release video, there is a quick shot of a Falcons player with a friendship bracelet. And a phone number (it’s Atlanta’s ticket office).

Here is a screengrab of that.

Anyone know the phone number reference? 470-347-4500 pic.twitter.com/D4DI7uVqM8 — Chad Schreck (@chchchadTM) May 16, 2024

The Falcons weren’t alone. Here is how other teams referenced the Chiefs in their schedule videos.

well now at least we’re already 1-0 pic.twitter.com/nvlymY5Sjg — sydney⸆⸉ ♡ (@sparksflyytv) May 16, 2024

The Texans crushed things associated with their opponent in their video. For the Chiefs, that was a Taylor Swift CD and barbecue sauce.

Our schedule release ASMR pic.twitter.com/4vSwVBsnXU — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 16, 2024

Pittsburgh players told jokes to James Harrison.

“What do you give a sick Kansas City player? A hankerchief.”

Yeah, Harrison didn’t smile.

No joke. Our 2024 schedule is here. @laurelhighlands | @jharrison9292 | : Schedule release coverage on NFLN pic.twitter.com/okiDg2L4XR — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 16, 2024

Baltimore had comedian Stavros Halkias share details of the Ravens schedule. That included getting a tattoo with the Chiefs’ matchup (yeah, I know, that’s not real).

Cleveland had a bowling theme and it included a cool Chiefs ball.

Cincinnati had mascots play football and simulate the results of their games. When it came to the Chiefs, Kermit the Frog made an appearance, a clear reference to quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Tell mom to throw the pizza rolls in... THE SCHEDULE IS HERE!!! pic.twitter.com/3iFn3BCpbC — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 16, 2024

Team owner/F1 champion Lewis Hamilton tasted foods associated with the teams the Broncos will play.

“Let’s see what the Chefs have cooked up,” Hamilton said when he tasted barbecue sauce.

That’s not a typo or a Snickers commercial. Hamilton, who is British, later said: “I thought they were the Chefs.”

The Raiders’ video showed people turn and say, “When!” after a narrator says the name of a team they’ll face. It’s a play off the franchise’s antiquated “Just Win, Baby” mantra.

Cornerback Jack Jones was picked for the Chiefs and he did a staredown that played off his pick-six of Patrick Mahomes in the Christmas Day game last season. The Raiders added an “iykyk” with that clip.

The Chargers taking a jab at Taylor Swifts private plane usage is hilarious lol. pic.twitter.com/DCfmY9abpE — RAD️ (@The___RAD) May 16, 2024

The Chargers’ Sims video included references to Chiefsaholic, Donna Kelce, Harrison Butker and, unsurprisingly, Swift and Travis Kelce.

Swifties not gonna like this one pic.twitter.com/kzulIL1GYo — B³ (@BensonBunnyBoy) May 16, 2024

Carolina had players paint portraits of teammates and matched them up with the opponent for a certain week. Here is the Chiefs.

San Francisco’s artwork was just a tad better.