Falcons LT Jake Matthews taken back to Atlanta for birth of child

The Atlanta Falcons are currently in North Carolina awaiting their Thursday night matchup against the Panthers. Well, everyone except left tackle Jake Matthews, that is.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe, Matthews was taken back to Atlanta on Thursday morning to be with his wife while she gives birth to their first child.

Falcons are tied for NFC South lead mainly due to fun 4-headed run game. A key cog — LT Jake Matthews — was taken back to ATL by Falcons this AM for delivery of he/his wife 1st child. Hope is to have Matthews back for TNF game. My @nflnetwork report on day of Matthews arrivals: pic.twitter.com/42z7bTwTA2 — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) November 10, 2022

The team will try to get Matthews back to Charlotte in time for tonight’s game. If he can’t make it back, it would be a huge blow to an offensive line that’s already thin due to injuries. Both Matt Hennessy and Elijah Wilkinson were placed on injured reserve over the last two weeks.

Veteran backup Chuma Edoga would likely step in for Matthews if he doesn’t make it back in time for tonight’s kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET.

