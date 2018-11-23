Falcons loss will lead to tough questions and hard decisions

The Falcons rebounded from blowing the biggest lead in a Super Bowl by making it to the final eight, and by nearly advancing to the NFC title game. This year, they likely won’t go to the playoffs at all.

After winning three in a row to even their record at 4-4, the Falcons have lost three games in 11 days to fall to 4-7. They can’t win the NFC South, even if they run the table and the 10-1 Saints lose their last five games. The best hope for Atlanta to make it to the playoffs will entail winning five in a row and hoping for plenty of help.

With Ravens, at Packers, Cardinals, at Panthers, and at Buccaneers remaining on the docket, that will be a tall task. Assuming that the Falcons can’t win five in a row (and/or don’t get the help they’ll need to sneak in with nine wins), plenty of questions will be asked about the future of the franchise that will continue the streak of Super Bowl hosts not playing in the game.

Coach Dan Quinn and G.M. Thomas Dimitroff have contracts that run through 2022. Although buyouts would be peanuts in comparison to the cost overruns at the team’s two-year-old stadium, not many owners pay highly-compensated employees to not work for four years. And so the question becomes whether offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian or defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel (or both) will take the fall.

Sarkisian became an outside-the-box choice to replace Kyle Shanahan after Super Bowl LI, and persistent red-zone problems won’t work in Sark’s favor. And so the question becomes whether the Falcons can identify an offensive mastermind who will get the most out of quarterback Matt Ryan and receiver Julio Jones.

As owner Arthur Blank ponders that possibility, the bigger question becomes whether to simply make that offensive mastermind the head coach, swapping out a defensive coach for an offensive coach in an age of high-powered offenses. Especially in light of the reality that any offensive mastermind who would fix the offense would then become a candidate to be whisked away by another team as its head coach, the same way Shanahan was.

However it plays out, Blank has to be troubled by the regression, and like any astute businessperson he’ll be asking tough questions. Depending on the answers, hard decisions could be coming in Atlanta.