Falcons lose to Panthers: Studs and duds from Week 8

For those who chose not to watch the Atlanta Falcons play this afternoon in anticipation of either Halloween or tonight’s World Series game between the Braves and the Astros, you didn’t miss much.

The Falcons’ defense did its job for the most part, holding the Panthers to two touchdowns, but the offense couldn’t do much of anything during Sunday’s 19-13 loss. This is the same Carolina defense that allowed 25 points to the New York Giants in Week 7.

Let’s take a look at the studs and duds from Atlanta’s Week 8 loss to the Panthers.

Stud - S Erik Harris

Harris brought the hammer on the Panthers wide receivers, imposing his will with some big hits and helping set the tone on defense. The veteran safety along with several Falcons defenders came to play on Sunday, but it wouldn’t translate to a victory as the offense sputtered in the second half. It wasn’t a perfect day from Dean Pees’ defense, but this group did its part for the most part.

Stud - HB Mike Davis

Falcons running back Mike Davis actually put on a decent showing early on. However, the flow of the game took a different route as the offense started to crumble in the second half. It’s harder to run the ball on second or third down when the passing game doesn’t come through. Incomplete passes on first and second down have played a big role in the offense stalling out early in drives.

Dud - WR Russell Gage

If you told me Gage was inactive, I would have believed you. Thus far this season, Gage has not looked up to playing a No. 2 wide receiver role and this has hurt the Falcons’ offense. He excelled in a slot role behind Calvin Ridley and Julio Jones previously. Even last season when Jones was out, though, Gage had some of his worst games.

Dud - HC Arthur Smith

After a string of good performances, Arthur Smith and the Falcons’ offense took a step back on Sunday. The lack of aggression or cohesion was evident from team’s first drive. After recovering a fumble from Panthers rookie Chuba Hubbard deep in Carolina territory, Atlanta failed to capitalize on the field position and settled for a field goal. Hopefully, Smith will learn and adjust as he has in the past ahead of the Falcons’ Week 9 showdown with the Saints.

